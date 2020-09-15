St Bernard’s pupils return to school after ‘smooth and effective’ response to virus cases
Year 2 pupils at St Bernard’s Lower Primary School have returned to the classroom after a period of self-isolation due to two Covid-19 cases being detected. Pupils and staff returned to the school today, with no transmission of Covid-19 detected. The positive cases were detected just a week into the new academic year but Senior...
