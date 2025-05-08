St Bernard’s Upper Primary completes Castle Steps Challenge for charity

Pupils and staff at St Bernard’s Upper Primary School have completed their annual Castle Steps Marathon charity challenge, raising funds for the organisation HelpMeLearnAfrica.

Throughout the school day, participants took turns to walk up and down Castle Steps as many times as possible, with each year group allocated a specific time slot to complete the activity.

Funds raised this year will support HelpMeLearnAfrica, a charity focused on providing educational resources and funding for children in impoverished villages across Africa, with particular support for Maranatha School in Ghana.

Headteacher, John McNeice, and Deputy Headteacher, John Rocca, said they were pleased with the success of the event and the substantial amount raised.

They said: “This proves once again how caring our school is and showcases the sterling work we try to do locally and beyond in helping others and those in need.”

“We are very proud of our school community for their unwavering support as always and for making this event such a huge success.”