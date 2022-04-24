Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

St Joseph make dramatic comeback to beat Europa and secure third place

By Stephen Ignacio
24th April 2022

Europa 2-3 St Joseph A comeback in the final minutes of the second half saw St Joseph secure their third place in the table after beating Europa 3-2. Just three minutes from kick off Europa saw their first real chance as a corner header rose over the bar. Just two minutes later a shot from...

