St Joseph’s Lower Primary School and The Gibraltar College collaborate in new learning initiative

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School and The Gibraltar College have launched a collaborative initiative providing Health Care, Social Care and Childcare (level 3) students with practical experience in early years education, benefiting both the college students’ professional growth and the primary pupils’ learning experiences.

The partnership has seen Gibraltar College students engage with Nursery and Reception pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School, under the guidance and assessment of subject specialist Mrs Gauci.

These interactions, which are a key component of their coursework, include reading stories, leading small group activities and developing an understanding of communication skills and positive learning experiences, said a statement from the Government.

St Joseph’s class teachers led by Heads of Years, Mrs De Los Santos and Mrs Delgado, were delighted to open their classrooms to the students. The teachers played a crucial role in the process, working alongside Mrs Gauci, to model positive interactions with the children and provide clear explanations and practical guidance to the students.

This collaborative approach ensures that the Gibraltar College students not only gain valuable insights into early years care and education but also learn best practices in creating engaging and nurturing environments for young learners.

"This partnership offers our students a unique opportunity to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world settings. By interacting directly with children and learning from experienced educators, they develop essential skills that will serve them in their future careers. This level of engagement fosters confidence, understanding, and professionalism,” said Gibraltar College Principal, Daniel Benrimoj.

The initiative has been warmly welcomed by both institutions. Mrs Benzecry of St Joseph’s Lower Primary School said, "Our teachers view this collaboration as an opportunity to contribute to the professional growth of future educators while enriching the experiences of our own pupils."

For his part the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said that the partnership will continue over the next few weeks and reflects a shared commitment to promoting excellence in secondary education and the early years.

“Ensuring that both pupils and students benefit from this innovative and collaborative approach.”