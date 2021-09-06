St Martin’s School opening delayed, with Stay and Play programme extended

Children will be attending St Martin’s School and Early Birds Nursery a week after their peers due to a delayed of the new building.

The school and nursery will open to pupils on Monday, September 13, and alternative arrangements have been made for the children.

A Gibraltar Government spokesman told the Chronicle this late opening will enable teachers and staff to unpack important resources, familiarise themselves with the new school environment, and prepare and train for all the new facilities, so as to be ready to safely welcome the children into the new school building.

In place of the seven half days missed, pupils have access to the Stay and Play programme from 9am to 12pm.

The spokesman added the Department of Education (DoE) have worked closely with GSLA and Little Smiles to ensure adequate alternative provision is put in place for all children and families.

“In order to provide continuity and stability for children who have been accessing Stay and Play, rather than introduce a new programme for the period of seven days, we have felt it best to provide these children with a programme they are already familiar with,” the spokesman said.

“The DoE has worked with GSLA to extend the Stay and Play provision to cover the period September 1 to 9, for children who have been attending this programme.”

“For children who have not been attending the Stay and Play programme, a bespoke programme has been put together to support children and their families.”

“This is being managed by DoE with the generous support of Little Smiles.”