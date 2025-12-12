Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Dec, 2025

St Martin’s School staff receive specialist hydrotherapy training

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2025

A team of 12 teachers, physiotherapists and care staff from St Martin’s School completed specialist hydrotherapy training delivered by the Halliwick Association of Swimming Therapy during a four-day programme in Gibraltar.

The Halliwick UK team, led by specialist chartered physiotherapist Sarah Cox, travelled to the school to provide hands-on training designed to strengthen support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

The programme focused on safe and effective approaches to hydrotherapy, aiming to equip staff to support pupils with a wide range of physical, sensory and developmental needs. Sessions were held at the GSLA accessible pool, as well as the school’s in-house pool and classrooms.

Training introduced Halliwick principles, water safety, therapeutic movement techniques and strategies to promote independence, motor skills and wellbeing through hydrotherapy.

The school said the programme marked an important step in enhancing therapeutic provision, ensuring pupils benefit from structured, evidence-based sessions that support physical development, communication and sensory regulation.

Hydrotherapy at the school continued to expand, with staff making increased use of the in-house pool. As part of an ongoing in-reach initiative, pupils from mainstream schools who meet set criteria are receiving sessions following a process of selection, assessment and parental consent.

Teacher-led sessions are also increasing, with the training supporting the school’s wider hydrotherapy programme. Attendance on the course provides the school with greater autonomy in programme delivery while allowing physiotherapists to focus on assessments and bespoke therapeutic interventions.

The school expressed its thanks to Halliwick UK and to Ms Cox for delivering the training, and also thanked the GSLA for providing dedicated access to its pool facilities.

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, said he welcomed the enhanced skills development: “I am very happy to see the enhanced training which will lead to maximising the use of this wonderful facility.
“The hydrotherapy pool has added a new dimension and it’s important that as many as possible benefit from it.”

