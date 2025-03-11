St Mary’s Lower Primary School marks STEM week

St Mary’s Lower Primary School last week saw pupils, parents, and teachers came together for STEM Week, which was packed with hands-on experiments, innovative problem-solving, and a thrilling test of scientific ingenuity.

One of the standout events, said a Government statement, was the adult and child STEM Challenge, where young learners teamed up with a trusted adult to engineer the ultimate pirate ship.

Using principles of buoyancy, stability, and weight distribution, families designed vessels to see which could hold the most weight before sinking.

“After a fierce yet fun competition, the winning ship held an astonishing 24.5kg,” said the statement.

Headteacher, Mrs Sanguinetti, added that it was incredible to see the pupils and parents so engaged in real-world scientific thinking.

“Events like these nurture curiosity and a love for learning exactly what STEM is all about,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Year 2 STEM Home Challenge invited pupils to create their own science projects at home.

“The competition saw an array of fascinating experiments, but it was Christian Barbara’s project that stole the show,” said the statement.

“Christian demonstrated how a candle could be extinguished using gas displacement, showcasing a brilliant understanding of chemistry.”

“The project was judged by none other than Gibraltar’s Chief Scientist, Stephen Warr and GoG Energy Officer Catherine Walsh, adding prestige to the competition.”

Mrs Stych, Science Lead, highlighted the impact of the initiative and said that STEM Week is about inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers.

“Our little scientists could eventually go on to solve some of the major problems the human race faces and quite literally, change the world,” she said.

“Throughout the week, pupils explored the wonders of coding, robotics, mathematical puzzles, and physics-based investigations, all led by the school’s passionate educators.”

Mrs Fernandez, Deputy Headteacher, praised the children’s enthusiasm.

"It’s been my first STEM week at St Mary’s and it’s been amazing to feel the buzz around the school,” she said.

“From fizzing reactions to gravity-defying structures, the pupils have shown remarkable creativity and scientific thinking. Their curiosity is truly inspiring."

Technology also played a key role in the celebrations, as pupils engaged with coding challenges and digital problem-solving activities.

Mr Capurro, ICT Lead, said that introducing technology in STEM from a young age empowers pupils to think like engineers and innovators.

“Watching them problem-solve using coding and robotics was incredible," he said.

In addition, pupils faced real world maths challenges, probability experiments, and pattern-based investigations.

Ms Canepa, Maths Lead, emphasised the importance of numeracy in STEM.

"Maths is the foundation of so much in science and engineering. Seeing our pupils approach challenges with confidence and logic were proud moments for us all,” she said.”