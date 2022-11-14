St Mary’s School tops out on Town Range

Bruno Campos, the director of Casais in Gibraltar, hosted a topping out party for the men and women who have constructed the new St Mary’s School on Town Range.

Among others joining the workers were the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes and the director of education Keri Scott.

“We are here to celebrate the successful work done by all of us, a milestone to deliver an amazing school on time, on budget and with the highest quality standards,” Mr Campos told guests.

“A very special mention to our client, Town Range Developments, its directors and the Government of Gibraltar for trusting us continuously and creating this opportunity to be part of Gibraltar development.”

He took a moment to highlight the various entities involved with the project and the work they carried out, including St. Mary's head teacher, teachers, and staff.

He also highlighted the work of the Health and Safety department who ran a site with a zero-accident record.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, our own children, family and future generations will study here, and will never forget this building, as we never forgot the buildings where we studied.”

“We will feel the honour of being part of this development for all of our lifetime.”

“May we continue to be blessed building the new St. Mary's school,” he added.

In thanking the workers, he said: “They work really hard, this is their party, and they deserve it so much.”

Mr Picardo echoed Mr Campos’s thanks to the workers who are “doing the hard work of building this magnificent new school inside a suit that was built for it some few 100 years ago.”

He took the opportunity to tell the guests that the Government is on track to deliver that every school in Gibraltar will have been built by the Socialist Labour Party and the Liberal Party.

“That is a great pride for me as Chief Minister, because of course, we cannot ignore the political debates which is that we spent a lot of money. We could have avoided spending a lot of that money if our children still went to comprehensive schools that were built 50 years ago, if our children went to middle schools and infant schools that were built 30 or 40 years ago, what we are committed to doing is investing public money for future generations of Gibraltarians to reap the rewards.”

“And that could be no better way to do that than to invest in the schools that our children go to.”

“So I stand accused and plead guilty to the charge of having spent a lot of money on all of the right things that others have not spent money on,” he added.

In addition, he thanked the developer, the department of education and the head teacher, teachers and staff of the school itself.