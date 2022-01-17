Staggering increase as Childline finds 60% of contacts related to mental health
Childline Gibraltar has seen a staggering increase of mental health related contacts, its CEO Caroline Carter Olivero has said, detailing that children lack the support structure they had prior to the pandemic. Last year Childline Gibraltar received 900 contacts, 60% of these were related to mental health, and for the first time in the charity's...
