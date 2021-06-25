Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Star supporter

By Guest Contributor
25th June 2021

by Grandmaster Stuart Conquest In the New York Times of January 17, 1973 an article appeared with the headline: ‘Purse Of $25,000 Offered In Chess.’ The writer says that the day before, Colonel Ed Edmondson, Executive Director of the US chess federation, had announced a new super-tournament planned for October of that year, in Los...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar votes to ease abortion laws

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Local News

Nine new Covid cases detected in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Local News

Polls close with turnout of just 52.75% in abortion referendum

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Local News

After weeks of intense exchanges, Gibraltar votes today in referendum on abortion laws

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Brexit

UK, Gib and Spain remain ‘extremely positive’ on treaty prospects, Commons told

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Moira’s 60 years of unbroken service to Girlguiding Gibraltar

25th June 2021

Sports
Marble Arc get back at Elite by winning Spring Cup

25th June 2021

Sports
Hewitt claims second qualifier as darts qualifiers hots up this summer

24th June 2021

Brexit
UK, Gib and Spain remain ‘extremely positive’ on treaty prospects, Commons told

24th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021