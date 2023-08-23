Stay and Play art exhibition launched in John Mac

An art exhibition of the works created throughout the Stay and Play summer programme, organised by the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA), was launched on Tuesday evening.

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, launched the Stay and Play art exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall Lower Exhibition Rooms.

The art work that will be on display for a week has been produced by participants on the programme and encompasses all the themes from the summer.

In addition, those present saw the first airing of the Stay and Play video for 2023.

“As always an emotional end to the Stay and Play programme,” a Government spokesman said.

The video can be viewed on all the GSLA’s social media sites and the GSLA website via: www.gsla.gi