Stay safe this Christmas and follow guidelines, say GHA staff
For staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority, a safe Christmas following Covid guidelines will be the best gift they could receive. GHA Accident and Emergency Charge Nurse Elaine Ferro and Matron Romina Moreno will work throughout the festive period, and they told Chronicle a safe and sensible Christmas is all they want. Both worked through...
