Fri 16th Jun, 2023

Steady progress and ‘a milestone’ as stern section of OS35 is lifted off seabed

Photo courtesy of Gibraltar Government

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2023

The Gibraltar Port Authority on Friday reported “steady progress” in the final phase of the operation to remove the wreck of the OS35.

Salvors began work to lift the two sections of the wreck from the seabed earlier this week.

The ship broke in two earlier this year during a storm.

The plan, which has been delayed due to persistent bouts of rough weather in recent weeks and months, is to place the two sections onto a heavy lift vessel to be shipped to a recycling yard.

John Ghio, the Captain of the Port, said “a milestone” was achieved on Thursday, June 15, when the stern section of the vessel was raised further out of the sea.

“Progress continues to be made despite the challenging conditions of the wreck and work will continue to further stabilise the stern section,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Lifting of the bow section will follow once the stern section has been stabilised.”

“Works continue to progress at a safe and steady pace.”

