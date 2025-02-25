Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Stella Bosano scoops top prize in Young Art Competition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
25th February 2025

Stella Bosano was the overall winner of this year’s Young Art Competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Her piece Communicate is three artworks in one. On first glance, the blue and red strokes in the piece form two contrasting images but, when seen over a blue or red filter, the viewer can see two separate...

