Stella Bosano scoops top prize in Young Art Competition
Stella Bosano was the overall winner of this year’s Young Art Competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Her piece Communicate is three artworks in one. On first glance, the blue and red strokes in the piece form two contrasting images but, when seen over a blue or red filter, the viewer can see two separate...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here