Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Stockpiling drives retail sales as shoppers shun non-essential items

By Press Association
25th March 2020

By Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

A surge in stockpiling in supermarkets offset the slump in high street footfall as retail sales flatlined in March, according to new figures.

The Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) latest retail trends survey revealed that sales in the sector were stagnant in the two weeks from February 26 to March 13.

However, it reported a “sharp divergence” across the sector as coronavirus fears drove more shoppers towards supermarkets.

Grocers reported “exceptionally strong growth” in the period, with 94% of firms reporting higher than normal sales.

Other specialist food and drink businesses also reported a surge in sales as shoppers looked to fill up their pantries ahead of potential self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the survey, which took place prior to the Government’s increased restrictions on shop openings, suggested that households have been “putting off purchases of non-essential items”.

Clothing, furniture and jewellery businesses all reported sharp falls in volumes sales.

The CBI also said that online retailers saw sales growth slow to a below-average pace, as shoppers held back on spending.

It said it now expects retail sales volumes to fall sharply in the year to April, with retailers saying they are more pessimistic than at any time since April 2009.

Orders placed with suppliers also fell for the 11th consecutive month, despite a strong rise in orders placed by grocers.

Ben Jones, principal economist at the CBI, said: “These are extraordinary times for the retail sector.

“Grocers are seeing a temporary increase in demand because of coronavirus.

“But many other retailers are seriously suffering as households put off non-essential purchases and social distancing keeps people away from the High Street.”

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Picardo announces 'total social lockdown' from Tuesday

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Avoid using microwave to get faster internet – Ofcom

25th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Spike in crowdfunding posts as desperate Britons abroad try to get home

25th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Wildflowers moving north as climate changes, citizen survey shows

25th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Two arrested after elderly virus patients transferred to La Linea

25th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020