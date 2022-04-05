Storm batters coastlines in Gibraltar and La Linea
As the storm brewed this week, Bella, a white and tan springer, was rescued from the water at Rosia Bay having been swept out to sea by the rapid incoming crashing waves. As Bella disappeared with the waves, her owner, together with the man who rescued her, his wife and another woman, searched the foamy...
