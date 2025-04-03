Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust donates £1,000 to Down Syndrome association in Tangier

By Chronicle Staff
3rd April 2025

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has donated £1,000 to the Assadaka Association for Down Syndrome Children and Adults in Tangier as part of its ongoing support for charitable causes in Gibraltar and Morocco.

The donation is part of the Trust’s wider philanthropic efforts, funded through its fundraising activities. The Trust has previously supported initiatives including Caring for Gibraltar, 100% Mamans for single mothers in Tangier, the Attawasol Association of Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Children in Tangier, and the Assadaka Association of Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier.

The Trust has expressed its gratitude to the Gibraltar community and its trustees for their continued support.

In addition, the Trust will hold a Flag Day fundraising event on Tuesday, April 15, at The Piazza, ICC, and Morrisons from 9am to 6pm.

The public is encouraged to take part and contribute to the Trust’s charitable initiatives.

Most Read

Local News

Met Police Commander to lead RGP from July amid policing challenges

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Features

35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Local News

TNP raises concerns over proposed Eastside marina

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty must safeguard UK sovereignty and military autonomy, Lammy says

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Winners of Library Card Design Competition

3rd April 2025

Local News
Loreto Convent School pupils take part in Victorian Day

3rd April 2025

Local News
RGP officer attends Interpol workshop in Macedonia

3rd April 2025

Local News
Tourism and environment ministries host Andalusian travel agents in Gibraltar

3rd April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025