Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust donates £1,000 to Down Syndrome association in Tangier

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has donated £1,000 to the Assadaka Association for Down Syndrome Children and Adults in Tangier as part of its ongoing support for charitable causes in Gibraltar and Morocco.

The donation is part of the Trust’s wider philanthropic efforts, funded through its fundraising activities. The Trust has previously supported initiatives including Caring for Gibraltar, 100% Mamans for single mothers in Tangier, the Attawasol Association of Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Children in Tangier, and the Assadaka Association of Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier.

The Trust has expressed its gratitude to the Gibraltar community and its trustees for their continued support.

In addition, the Trust will hold a Flag Day fundraising event on Tuesday, April 15, at The Piazza, ICC, and Morrisons from 9am to 6pm.

The public is encouraged to take part and contribute to the Trust’s charitable initiatives.