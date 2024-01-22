‘Strait Rhapsody Project’ performs at Fine Arts
By Elena Scialtiel Art, music and poetry came together at the Fine Arts Gallery on Thursday evening during a performance of the ‘Strait Rhapsody Project’. The event formed part of the ‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ programme organized by the Fine Arts Association. Poet Trino Cruz provided the spoken word, while Javier Lopez Escalona played his cello...
