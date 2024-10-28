Street art mural vandalised over the weekend

Street art mural ‘Old Soldiers View’ at Prince Edward’s Gate was vandalised over the weekend.

The mural by Eleanor Dobbs by Jessica Darch was created in 2020 and Gibraltar Cultural Services led on the production of the mural with the support of the Street Art Committee and as part of the Government’s Urban Regeneration programme.

GCS CEO Seamus Byrne said GCS was very saddened that the mural had been vandalised.

“We will now liaise with the artists to remove the graffiti and reproduce the work,” Mr Byrne told the Chronicle.

The RGP received a report regarding the graffiti on Saturday at 8pm.

The police received a report that someone had caused damage to a painting in the tunnel entrance of Prince Edward’s Road, by spray painting over it causing around £200 of damage. Police enquiries are ongoing.