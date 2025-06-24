Strikers bring ‘traffic chaos’ to Campo

Steelworkers brought traffic on key Campo roads to a standstill during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, setting up roadblocks on the access road to La Linea.

As Spain’s Guardia Civil set up diversions, commuters heading into Gibraltar faced lengthy delays and queues stretching kilometres.

This was the second consecutive day of disruption as workers protested over a collective pay agreement.

Juan Franco, the layor of La Linea, lamented that the city was the “biggest victim” of the strike action, which caused “traffic chaos”.

“La Línea de la Concepción, despite not having even a single square metre of industrial land, is the one paying the consequences of these incidents, generating problems that can even lead to social risks, because many people are missing medical appointments at nearby health clinics, access to education establishments or their workplaces,” he said.

While he was sympathetic to some of the workers’ demands, M Franco said their actions were “unacceptable” and called on the Spanish government to step in.

“I believe these pressures on our city are totally unjustified,” he said.