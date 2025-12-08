Strong participation for Horticultural Society Christmas Flower Show

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society had a strong participation at the Christmas Flower Show, which took place at Artspace in Irish Town last week.

More than 60 exhibits were submitted for this year’s competition.

Although slightly fewer than in recent editions, the Society said the standard was exceptionally high, with both traditional and contemporary designs on display.

This year saw an increase in entries from local schools, with children producing imaginative and carefully crafted decorations.

The Society said the standard of creativity and design in the children’s section was particularly strong.

In the adult division, the exhibits continued to show refined technique and advanced floral design skills, with many entrants incorporating innovative festive themes into their work.