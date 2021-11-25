Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Student nurses recognised for Covid work

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
25th November 2021

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, presented Covid badges to second year nursing students in recognition of their hard work during the pandemic.

Sandie Gracia, the Director of Nursing and Gibraltar Ambulance Service, was also present at a ceremony in the University of Gibraltar.

Before she presented the cohort with their badges, Ms Sacramento told them that she was deeply appreciative that they were undertaking the course, She had praise too for those who made the course a possibility.

“It is just so important to invest in our future and to invest in the future of Gibraltar. And, you represent that,” she told them.

“And, if something positive can be said about the pandemic is that it has shone a spotlight on the importance of nursing and on healthcare, which I think until this point has never been so acknowledged and so understood.”

She commended them for being on the forefront of a very difficult year and for being there from when the virus first started in 2020 right through until the vaccination roll out.

“I am glad that Sandie had the idea of having a badge to acknowledge the work of all the nursing staff who worked on the front line,’ Ms Sacramento said.

“Although you are students you were very much a part of the essential work that took place on the frontline.”

She stated she hoped they were enjoying their course and the placements they were undertaking as part of it.

“I very much look forward to your graduation next year and to welcoming you to the GHA, but in meantime study hard, be successful and remember that you are role models as well to the people and the students we want to recruit for next year,” she said.

“In short, thank you for everything you do, thank you for everything you have done and I hope you look forward to a very rewarding and successful career in the future.”

She also thanked the University and the School of Nursing and the whole team that make the course possible.

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Brexit

In Commons session, CM says UK/EU agreement on Gib ‘possible by end of year’

Wed 24th Nov, 2021

Local News

Campion Park, renamed and officially open

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Sports

Coaches and parents up in arms over delays in youth leagues

Sat 20th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘This was not a collision, they were coming for us,’ inquest told

24th November 2021

Local News
TG appoints new executive

24th November 2021

Local News
Govt mulls ‘carbon tax’ and mixed incentives to boost green transport

24th November 2021

Local News
ESG urges cross-party action on climate change

24th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021