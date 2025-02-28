Students hear key careers advice in ‘Future Pathways’ event
Professionals in a cross-section of careers ranging from law to tourism and the arts have been sharing key careers advice to youngsters in three day-long event called ‘Future Pathways’. This week local secondary school students have heard from professionals in sectors including medicine, dentistry, media, marketing, broadcasting, journalism, entrepreneurship, therapy and maritime. The A-level students...
