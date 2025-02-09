Students launch Young Enterprise products
Year 12 students participating in this year’s Young Enterprise initiative showcased their business offerings in a product launch held at Bayside School. Some 11 groups have taken on the challenge this year, with various products on offer. The launch also featured a dragon-style panel of members from the business community to speak to the teams...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here