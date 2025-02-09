Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 9th Feb, 2025

Features

Students launch Young Enterprise products

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
9th February 2025

Year 12 students participating in this year’s Young Enterprise initiative showcased their business offerings in a product launch held at Bayside School. Some 11 groups have taken on the challenge this year, with various products on offer. The launch also featured a dragon-style panel of members from the business community to speak to the teams...

