Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Students ponder their next move

Andrew Milligan

By Priya Gulraj
2nd November 2020

Gibraltarian students are contemplating their next move, amid the prospect of travel disruption as England enters another lockdown on Thursday. Tessa Payas, who is studying Mathematics at the University of Lancaster, is concerned that the lockdown will spill over into the Christmas period and affect her travel plans to Gibraltar. The announcement of another lockdown...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Seven months later, first baby born in lockdown meets her Italian family

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Galliano and Hewitt will start PDC World Darts adventure on Friday

2nd November 2020

Sports
Lynx blow their chance to go top

2nd November 2020

Sports
Grammarians secure victory against the veterans

2nd November 2020

Sports
Eagles opened up the men’s hockey 9’s competition with nine goals

2nd November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020