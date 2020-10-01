Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Students put brave face on Covid restrictions, but confusion reigns

Andrew Milligan

By James Neish
1st October 2020

I’ll be home for Christmas … or maybe not if you’re a university student. A UK government minister has suggested students may be forced to stay where they are in December to control spiraling cases of coronavirus. After a backlash the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said “we would expect all students to be able to...

