Mon 5th May, 2025

Students recognised for food safety awareness project

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2025

Students and staff from Bayside School’s Food Preparation and Nutrition Department have been recognised for their contribution to a food safety awareness campaign produced in collaboration with the Environmental Agency.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, recently visited the department to present certificates to those involved, thanking them for their work on the project, which resulted in an educational video created over the Christmas period.

Teachers Louise-Anne Baitson and Jerina Grech led the initiative, working alongside students Matthew Boyd, Lee Corbacho, Amelia Debenham, Kian Duffy Parody, Jenaisa Fernandez, Wiktoria Kielczykowska, Suhana Nagrani, Jovan Pacheco, Aren Wink and Megan Wink.

5th May 2025

