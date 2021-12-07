Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Students to be offered Covid booster jab over Christmas

By Chronicle Staff
7th December 2021

University students returning to Gibraltar for festive period will be offered the Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Special arrangements are being made for all eligible university students to be offered their -Pfizer/BionNTech jab on their return to Gibraltar for the Christmas period.

Returning students are asked to register their interest as soon as possible by completing an following form [https://www.gha.gi/booster-registration-for-university-students/] so that they can be accommodated while in Gibraltar.

“With the booster vaccine now being offered to all those aged 16 and over, I am very pleased that we will also be able to offer this to all of our students currently studying abroad but who are returning home for the Christmas period,” said Samantha Sacramento, the Minister for Health.

“I would like to please ask that students complete their registration form as soon as possible so that the amazing team at the vaccination centre can facilitate their appointment during their time in Gibraltar.”

“This will help us in our fight against Covid-19 which is important during the festive period and also to keep them safe once they return to university in the New Year.”

By Tuesday, Gibraltar had already administered 20,281 booster jabs since the start of the campaign, with everyone over the age of 16 to be offered the vaccine in order of age priority.

There were 26 new cases detected on Tuesday, including 20 residents and six visitors. Of the local cases, nine were close contacts of an existing case.

That brought the number of active cases on the Rock to 240, with a further 302 people in self-isolation.

There was one person in the Covid-19 ward of St Bernard’s Hospital and none in the critical care unit.

