Study led by Gibraltarian researcher finds smell of human stress affects dogs’ emotions
The smell of human stress affects dogs’ emotions and could lead to them making more pessimistic choices, a new study led by a Gibraltarian researcher has suggested. Dr Zoe Parr-Cortes, a vet and researcher at Bristol Veterinary School, is the lead author on a paper published on Monday that set out the new findings. The...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here