Success for Prior Park's GCSE students
Students at Prior Park enjoyed exam success on GCSE results day. Students were able to collect their results on paper and in-person, surrounded by friends, family, and school staff, with the pandemic being well behind the day-to-day activities of the community. This was welcomed by new head teacher Paul Martyn, who said: “We are delighted,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here