Sudden change to university grants excludes private school students, causing deep concern
Changes to the eligibility criteria for university grants caused alarm on Monday for many parents whose children are poised to sit A-level exams and now face being unable to access public funding because they attend a private school. The changes had been flagged by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in a New Year message in January...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here