Summer fun in Arts and Crafts workshops

Every weekday this summer children have been creating their unique crafts in a series of workshops organised by the Arts and Crafts Centre in Casemates.

The Happy Crafting Summer Workshops are held Monday to Friday until August 25, where children have been busy creating their new projects daily.

On Tuesday the children were painting different fish and artistic sun designs, and also thread creations.

The workshops which form part of the GSLA summer programme include different projects every day from painting, drawing, puppet making, cardboard sculptures, weaving, printing, batiks, shell crafts, rock painting, sand and pebble art, mixed media, decoupage, and much more.