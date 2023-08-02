Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Summer fun in Arts and Crafts workshops

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
2nd August 2023

Every weekday this summer children have been creating their unique crafts in a series of workshops organised by the Arts and Crafts Centre in Casemates.

The Happy Crafting Summer Workshops are held Monday to Friday until August 25, where children have been busy creating their new projects daily.

On Tuesday the children were painting different fish and artistic sun designs, and also thread creations.

The workshops which form part of the GSLA summer programme include different projects every day from painting, drawing, puppet making, cardboard sculptures, weaving, printing, batiks, shell crafts, rock painting, sand and pebble art, mixed media, decoupage, and much more.

Most Read

Local News

Holidaymaker duped in Gibraltar short-let scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Local News

Camp Bay and Rosia bay closed after oil spill

Tue 1st Aug, 2023

Local News

Resolution on Gibraltar tabled again in US Congress

Tue 1st Aug, 2023

Local News

Local man blackmailed in 'sextortion' scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

Spanish firefighters tackle scrub blaze near Santa Margarita

Tue 1st Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘Mum, I’m on the Radio!’: Children complete GBC’s first Broadcasting Summer Camp

1st August 2023

Features
Walking through history

31st July 2023

Features
Susan Cabezutto releases debut book ‘In Defeat of Goliath’

31st July 2023

Features
Summer painting workshop taps creative skills

31st July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023