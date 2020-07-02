Summer holidays may be back on
Not everyone is ready to get the ‘sombrero’ ready for their holidays abroad but easyjet’s plans to start flying to Gibraltar from London again later this month will be a relief to many. The news was confirmed in yesterday’s edition of the Gibraltar Chronicle, albeit with the caveat that given the fluid nature of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here