Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Summer season sets scene to reactivate tourism sector, Govt says

By Chronicle Staff
13th May 2021

The Gibraltar Government has said the Rock is ready to welcome tourists “with open arms” after being placed on the UK’s green list for travel.

It said that the expectation created by the announcement of the UKs traffic light system, and its application to Gibraltar, “helps to highlight the importance of tourism to our economy and the opportunities we will enjoy, not only for this summer but for many years to come”. 
In order to enhance the visitor experience, three, five and seven-day itineraries are already being curated and will soon be published on the Visit Gibraltar website.

In addition, it is also looking to organise summer events for residents and tourists.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Vijay Daryanani, said: “We cannot underestimate how important this summer will be in setting the scene for the future success of our tourism industry.”

“Being placed on the green list of countries by the UK is extremely important and we must all as a community come together to embrace the opportunities that this offers our economy.”

“I have no doubt that, in true Gibraltarian style, each and every one of us will welcome all visitors to Gibraltar with open arms and ensure that they feel at home.”

“By doing so, I am sure that the word of mouth reports that will emerge from our visitors will be exclusively positive and will encourage others to visit in future years. I am also certain that our local tourism, leisure, hospitality and retail industry will rise to the occasion.”

Mr Daryanani said together we should deliver that “legendary Gibraltarian hospitality”.

He added that the Rock should present its best not only for the summer, but the future too.

“Our business community is now ready to embrace all these opportunities to prosper,” Mr Daryanani said.

“This year we are better connected than ever before to our strongest home market, with airlines services to nine UK destinations and with Gibraltar becoming more of an overnight stay proposition.”

“We will also undoubtedly see Gibraltar retaining its top place among the day trips that visitors to the region enjoy once Spain starts to see a revival of its own tourist industry.”

“Additionally, we are looking forward to cruise ships visiting Gibraltar once again, with passengers that have been here before enjoying a fabulous welcome and new visitors experiencing the highest standards of customer service.”

“We will also see new tourist sites coming on stream, such as the new St Michael’s Cave experience and the walking tours of the Northern Defences.”

“Our unique products, wonderful natural history and heritage will no doubt attract many visitors this year and let’s keep them coming back.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Brexit

Spain hopes EU mandate for Gib treaty ‘finalised shortly’

Wed 12th May, 2021

Brexit

Barnier’s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EU’s view on Gib

Mon 10th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Angry protest in La Linea after deaths at sea

Wed 12th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Spain plans to allow Britons to enter without PCR test from May 20

Wed 12th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rundown Mount offers perfect set for Gibraltarian horror film

13th May 2021

Local News
Jonathan Lutwyche West End debut in ‘The Lion King’

13th May 2021

Local News
Police officers dip in to clear harbour rubbish

13th May 2021

Local News
Alwani foundation donates funds to India Covid charity drive

13th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021