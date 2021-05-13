Summer season sets scene to reactivate tourism sector, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government has said the Rock is ready to welcome tourists “with open arms” after being placed on the UK’s green list for travel.

It said that the expectation created by the announcement of the UKs traffic light system, and its application to Gibraltar, “helps to highlight the importance of tourism to our economy and the opportunities we will enjoy, not only for this summer but for many years to come”.

In order to enhance the visitor experience, three, five and seven-day itineraries are already being curated and will soon be published on the Visit Gibraltar website.

In addition, it is also looking to organise summer events for residents and tourists.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Vijay Daryanani, said: “We cannot underestimate how important this summer will be in setting the scene for the future success of our tourism industry.”

“Being placed on the green list of countries by the UK is extremely important and we must all as a community come together to embrace the opportunities that this offers our economy.”

“I have no doubt that, in true Gibraltarian style, each and every one of us will welcome all visitors to Gibraltar with open arms and ensure that they feel at home.”

“By doing so, I am sure that the word of mouth reports that will emerge from our visitors will be exclusively positive and will encourage others to visit in future years. I am also certain that our local tourism, leisure, hospitality and retail industry will rise to the occasion.”

Mr Daryanani said together we should deliver that “legendary Gibraltarian hospitality”.

He added that the Rock should present its best not only for the summer, but the future too.

“Our business community is now ready to embrace all these opportunities to prosper,” Mr Daryanani said.

“This year we are better connected than ever before to our strongest home market, with airlines services to nine UK destinations and with Gibraltar becoming more of an overnight stay proposition.”

“We will also undoubtedly see Gibraltar retaining its top place among the day trips that visitors to the region enjoy once Spain starts to see a revival of its own tourist industry.”

“Additionally, we are looking forward to cruise ships visiting Gibraltar once again, with passengers that have been here before enjoying a fabulous welcome and new visitors experiencing the highest standards of customer service.”

“We will also see new tourist sites coming on stream, such as the new St Michael’s Cave experience and the walking tours of the Northern Defences.”

“Our unique products, wonderful natural history and heritage will no doubt attract many visitors this year and let’s keep them coming back.”