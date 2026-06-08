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Mon 8th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Summer Sports programme published

By Stephen Ignacio
8th June 2026

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority have published their 2026 Summer Sports and Leisure Programme describing it as its "biggest and best yet."
The programme runs from Monday 6th July to Friday 28th August with the GSLA teaming up with local Sports and Leisure associations, Gibraltar Cultural Services, The Gibraltar Museum, among others.
The programme has become one of the focal points for children during the summer months providing daily activities. The popularity of the event has led it to become one of the many avenues for working parents to provide a safe and secure environment for children to participate in activities whilst working, having become a seamless way of transitioning from school into the summer holidays without much disruption. This year, the programme opens its doors a week later than normal due mainly to the change in the school hours which sees schools close on June 30.

Early Sign-up Links for Sports Train (valid until 12 noon 1st July 2026):
Sports Train Programme – https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/qVmKWxcNpP
Sports Train Support and Integration (for children who access the LSF Unit at schools) – https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/3w2a9fa3FY
Download your 2026 Summer Programme Booklet here - https://www.gsla.gi/

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