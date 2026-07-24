King and Queen emerge from Tardis to begin Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

By Mark Staniforth, Press Association Sport

Three years after the Commonwealth Games were almost exterminated, King Charles and Queen Camilla emerged from a Tardis at the Hydro in Glasgow to get the 2026 opening ceremony off to a flying start.

Operated by cycling great Sir Chris Hoy and actor Greg McHugh, the Tardis was shown sweeping over a series of famous Scottish landmarks including Loch Ness and Edinburgh Castle before finally nestling in the middle of the 14,000-capacity arena.

To loud cheers and the strains of Doctor Who, Charles and Camilla proceeded to take their seats, in scenes reminiscent of London 2012 when the late Queen Elizabeth appeared to skydive into the Olympic Stadium alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

The Tardis has particular relevance to Glasgow as it is based on the city’s police telephone boxes, which were designed by the Scottish architect Gilbert Mackenzie in 1928.

The 2026 opening ceremony is the first to be held indoors as part of a radical restructuring of the Games’ finances in the wake of Australian state Victoria’s decision to withdraw as host of the event citing spiralling costs in 2023.

The future of the event, which originated as the British Empire Games in 1930, was in grave doubt until Glasgow was convinced to step in and reprise its hosting role from 2014, albeit with significant alterations.

The reimagined Glasgow Games feature just 10 sports, down from 19 in Birmingham in 2022, in four pre-existing venues across an eight-mile corridor, and come in at a quarter of the cost of 12 years ago.