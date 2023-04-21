Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Apr, 2023

Local News

Sunset iftar brings community together

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2023

As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, an iftar was held by the Line Wall Road Mosque on Wednesday evening where the public and local dignitaries were invited to break the fast with the Muslim community at sunset.

Gibraltar’s Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano were both in attendance, as well as leaders of Gibraltar’s other religious communities.

“I have never ever been to a place where so many faiths live together so harmoniously as they do in Gibraltar,” he said.

“It is a wonder to walk down Main Street any day of the week and to find people of different communities and different faiths living together in harmony.”

“It is a tribute not just to this great Rock, it is a tribute to the great people who live on this Rock.”

For his part, Sir Joe described the event as a “wonderful occasion”, where the Gibraltarian Muslim community is “not only a part of us”, but a part of Gibraltar’s history and where the name derived from.

Sir Joe said that historically the Muslim community were “an example of tolerance and knowledge”, adding that this was a “part of their history and part of their future”.

