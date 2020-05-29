Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th May, 2020

Supernatural donates over 2,000 meals

By Chronicle Staff
29th May 2020

Local restaurant and catering company Supernatural has donated £2,000 of meals to those in need during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The easy meal donation solution, in partnership with SmartKitchen, can be purchased on the Supernatural website for £4 per meal.

And for every meal that is donated, Supernatural will match it with another. Delivering two meals to the people that need it most.

The initiative allows the community to reach out and directly help those most in need. Donors can even decide who receives their meal, from a choice of homeless citizens, elderly people, and those in need the most.

“Supernatural has been part of the Gibraltar community for a number of years now and we have always been proud to offer our local guests a space to gather, socialise and enjoy nourishing, health focused meals,” Supernatural Founder Dan Thomson said.

“In these times of unprecedented crisis, we are honoured to be able to utilise our resources and skills for the good of the emergency services, who have been working so tirelessly, and of course for those most vulnerable and in need.”

“We really have made the donation process as simple and as accessible as possible via a simple online purchase on Supernatural’s website. And as we are matching each contribution, donors can feed someone who needs it most, two nourishing meals for just £4.”

“We are all in this together and by working as a community during this time, we can get through it in the best way possible and rebuild our future in the new normal.”

If you feel you qualify for a donation and would like to apply for meals, get in touch with Supernatural on email: gib@sprntrl.co.uk or via the Supernatural Facebook page.

