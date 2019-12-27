Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Supplier let-down means no presents from Red Cross this Christmas

By Gabriella Peralta
27th December 2019

A 50-year tradition will be broken this year as the supplier for the Gibraltar Red Cross
has failed to deliver 600 presents which were destined for the sick, elderly and less fortunate.
The Gibraltar Red Cross will not be gifting any presents, despite promises from their supplier the presents would arrive earlier this month in time for Christmas.
Chairman of the Gibraltar Red Cross Eddie Davies told the Chronicle the charity is saddened and “very disappointed” that they will be unable to provide any presents for adults.
The charity will still be gifting vouchers for children.
“Unfortunately, this year our supplier has let us down very badly indeed and has failed to
deliver the 600 presents which were specially ordered from the UK, and which should have been delivered two weeks ago,” the charity said.
“Although we are very disappointed, time has now finally run out and we have had to accept that we cannot give out the presents as we always have done.”
The charity extended their apologies to everyone affected, adding they will make every
effort to ensure this “never happens again.”

