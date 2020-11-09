Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Supreme Court hearings suspended after staff member tests positive

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
9th November 2020

Supreme Court hearings have been paused temporarily after the Gibraltar Court Service today announced that a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19. Some 12 members of staff have had to self-isolate from the Supreme Court Registry team and in a statement, the court said this will have a “significant impact on operations” over the...

