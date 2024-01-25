Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Surianne makes inroads into music festivals

By Joe Adambery
25th January 2024

She has been around for a while and continuing to progress her singing career, Surianne Dalmedo is the quirky ever-smiling songstress who is at home on any stage. A dozen years ago, she was gigging around London putting her own stamp on â€˜coplasâ€™-infused songs which she sung in English, backed by an excellent Spanish guitarist....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Obituary: Local musician Brian Wade dies aged 77

Wed 24th Jan, 2024

Local News

EuroCity pedestrianisation project breaks ground

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Local News

Former bank employee stands trial accused of fraud

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

14-storey development on the agenda for Thursdayâ€™s DPC meeting

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya Are we easily â€˜influencedâ€™?

24th January 2024

Features
Charities and professionals hear from noted mental health activist

24th January 2024

Local News
Former bank employee stands trial accused of fraud

23rd January 2024

Local News
EuroCity pedestrianisation project breaks ground

23rd January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024