Surianne makes inroads into music festivals
She has been around for a while and continuing to progress her singing career, Surianne Dalmedo is the quirky ever-smiling songstress who is at home on any stage. A dozen years ago, she was gigging around London putting her own stamp on â€˜coplasâ€™-infused songs which she sung in English, backed by an excellent Spanish guitarist....
