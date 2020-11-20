Survey on Covid-19 vaccine sentiments launches

An online survey launched today will gather information over the next week on Gibraltar’s public perception of Covid-19 vaccines.

The poll by Your Say in collaboration with the Chronicle and Public Health Gibraltar is open to the public online and is free and anonymous to enter.

It will explore the local sentiment towards Covid-19 vaccines and whether people are considering vaccination.

The information gathered via the poll will aid Public Health in understanding the public’s concerns and fears when it comes to vaccination.

With the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines expected imminently, the poll is important for Public Health Gibraltar to help it ascertain the uptake of vaccination prior to any campaigns.

For Public Health, the survey also aims to highlight people’s concerns and what reasons they have for choosing not to be vaccinated.

The online survey prepared by Your Say, in consultation with Public Health Gibraltar, is nine questions long and will take participants less than two minutes to complete.

Your Say runs regular polls – including a monthly one for the Chronicle - on local issues ranging from government policies, to new building projects, international events and social trends.

Anyone wishing to participate is encouraged to register with Your Say on their website: www.yoursay.gi/#sign.

It is free to register and the first profile survey will take five minutes to complete.

The survey, which launches today, will be open for a week until Friday, November 27.

All responses are anonymous and cannot be linked to participants. Full details of how Your Say’s polling platform works are available on its website.

A prize draw will be held among participants once the poll closes and the winner will receive a year-long digital subscription to the Chronicle.