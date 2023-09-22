Susan Cabezutto launches new book ‘In Defeat of Goliath’
By Frankie Hatton Susan Cabezutto has launched her first major novel to a full audience at the Book Gem cafe in Inces Hall. The presentation began with the Mayor of Gibraltar, Carmen Gomez, welcoming everyone and introduced Ms Cabezutto and her book. Ms Cabezutto then talked about the book and its subject announcing that proceeds...
