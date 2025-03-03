Susan Cabezutto releases second book The Jekyll and Hyde in Him
Local author Susan Cabezutto has released her second book, The Jekyll and Hyde in Him, which focuses on narcissism and its effects on relationships and family dynamics. All of the proceeds from the book, which is published by UK-based Michael Terence Publishing, will go to Women In Need Gibraltar. The Jekyll and Hyde in Him...
