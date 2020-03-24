Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

Suspension of Main Street and Irish Town cycle lane

Photo by Alice Mascarenhas

By Chronicle Staff
24th March 2020

The Government of Gibraltar said it will postpone the decision to suspend the Main Street and Irish Town cycle lanes until May 31.

The Government said it will extend the use of the Main Street and Irish Town cycle lane from the previous closing date of March 31 to May 31.

“This decision has been taken as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with an objective to facilitate the delivery of food by companies that use bicycles to deliver to the elderly and others who reside in this part of town,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“This measure follows ongoing announcements relating to Covid-19 whereby food delivery companies and other service providers will be able use the existing cycle lanes during the next few weeks when pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be at a low.”

“The Main Street and Irish Town cycle lanes will also benefit those wishing to exercise, throughout this period. Cyclists are reminded to respect the operational hours and direction of travel as stipulated by signage.”

The Minister responsible for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, added: “This measure will be useful to food delivery companies and others.”

“There is no conflict with businesses or pedestrians at a time when many shops have closed and when there is an order obliging people to stay at home.”

