Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Sustainability Resources Collection at the John Mackintosh Hall Library

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations announced the intention is to establish a collection of resources that can be used to support people's engagement, learning and education in issues of sustainability.

The Sustainability Resources Collection (SRC) is now housed at the John Mackintosh Hall Library, with books available for loan and for use as a reference resource.

Some of the resources are suitable for businesses seeking to engage employers in sustainability activities whilst others support the informal leaning opportunities often inspired or supported by NGOs and/or community groups.

There will also be a series of resources for educators and teachers so that they can bring sustainability alive in the curriculum and school grounds.

This initiative supports those who are seeking to involve others in the transition towards a more sustainable future and a greener Gibraltar.

The range and number of resources will be extended of recent months and updated as new resources become available.

For further information contact us at ocsd@gibraltar.gov.gi.

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

