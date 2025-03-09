Sustainable Transport Action Group Pushes for Safer, Greener Roads

The Sustainable Transport Action Group [STAG] is urging cross-party support to improve Gibraltar’s road network and promote sustainable transport solutions.

Over the past two weeks, representatives from STAG met with Transport Minister Dr John Cortes and GSD MP Giovanni Origo to discuss a collaborative approach in implementing transport initiatives that enhance road safety, reduce pollution, and create a healthier, more pedestrian-friendly environment.

STAG said both MPs expressed support for a number of initial initiatives presented by the group.

UPPER TOWN SHARED SPACES

STAG acknowledged that Upper Town roads were key arteries for many residents to access their homes, and that parking in the area was limited.

But the group added that pedestrian safety was “grossly compromised” by some drivers who did not keep to the 20km per hour speed limit on these roads.

And while roads inside the city walls had space for parking, they often lacked adequate pavements.

“The proposal is to maintain parking and access but make vehicle users aware that pedestrians have priority in these areas,” STAG said.

“The message that needs to be conveyed is that these routes are no longer roads, they are shared spaces which have a clear hierarchy - pedestrians first, bicycles second and all other vehicles last.”

“To communicate this message we advise immediate low-cost solutions such as introduction of signage including painted surface signs, and beautifying the areas with planters and street furniture.”

“Potentially in the future this message can be reinforced with alternative street surfacing and signage could then be mitigated.”

TRAFFIC CALMING

Despite 30 km per hour speed limits in many areas, excessive speeding remains an issue in Gibraltar.

Without average speed cameras in place, STAG suggested the introduction of more frequent pedestrian crossings to naturally slow traffic while improving accessibility for walkers.

“This would also have the benefit of making pedestrian routes more convenient and further encourage active transport over vehicle use,” the group said.

IDLING ENGINES

STAG said more needed to be done to address the issues of stationary vehicles and idling engines.

While this may be “culturally accepted”, it is detrimental to the environment and to people’s health.

“Hearts and minds need to be changed in order to ensure this practice is unacceptable at all times of day and for all vehicles in all locations,” the group said.

CYCLE LANES

STAG urged community support for the continued development of the cycle lane network.

That would give all road users an opportunity to choose a safe and active form of transport that delivers health and environmental benefits, as well as relieving congestion.

In that sense, it encouraged the development of a Cycle to Work scheme for Gibraltar, similar to the one that has been in place in the UK for 25 years.

STAG said there is a raft of data revealing the environmental impact, as well as the improvements to employee wellbeing which results in greater effectiveness in the workplace, due to increased physical activity options such as commuting by bike.

Through tax incentives, the scheme would encourage employers to help employees afford the purchase of a bicycle or eBike for the purpose of travel to and from the workplace.

Following a successful survey of the private sector which has demonstrated a strong support for the introduction of a local scheme, the Government now proposes to survey the public sector

STAG is also keen to encourage more use of eCargo bikes through greater rebates for companies using these vehicles to conduct their business.

It asked the Government to consider granting access to eCargo bikes to pedestrian areas such as Main Street, Casemates Square and Irish Town throughout the day.

STAG is inviting all members of the community to join its Facebook group for further updates on progress with the above initiatives.