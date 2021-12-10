Take a lateral flow test or face a fine, air passengers reminded

Travellers arriving in Gibraltar by plane will face £300 fines if they fail to take a lateral flow test within 24 hours of arrival ass required by law.

The government issued the reminder against the backdrop of concern about the spread of the omicron variant in the UK.

It said that since November 28, at least 23 individuals have failed to take their tests within the mandatory period of time despite repeated phone calls and visits to their home addresses.

“As the new Omicron variant has been detected in the United Kingdom and possibly Gibraltar it is even more important that all passengers travelling by air are tested for COVID-19 soon after their arrival in Gibraltar,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“This is a requirement under the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on entry into Gibraltar and testing) Regulations.”

“In the last few days, there have been several occasions on which local passengers have failed to take their compulsory lateral flow test within 24 hours of arriving at Gibraltar Airport.”

“All these passengers’ addresses and phone numbers are on record so they can easily be identified.”

“The RGP will enforce any breach of the regulations and offenders will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £300.”

UK TRAVEL

The Gibraltar Government also issued advice for anyone who travels to the UK and is contacted by NHS Test and Trace as a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

The guidance follows mounting concern about the omicron variant of the virus.

Anyone contacted by the NHS is urged to adhere to the following advice:

• Follow instructions given by NHS Test and Trace.

• Ask NHS Test and Trace to confirm if they have been identified as a close contact of a suspected or confirmed case of the omicron variant of Covid-19. NHS Test and Trace may be contacted by calling 119 from the UK.

• In the event of being a close contact of a suspected or confirmed case of the omicron variant, the peron must contact GHA 111 service immediately. If calling from the UK, by calling +350 20072266 and asking the operator to transfer the caller to the GHA 111 service.

“You should be prepared to provide your personal details including your travel plans for your return to Gibraltar,” the government said.

UK Guidance for contacts of people with confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infection can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/guidance-for-contacts-of-people-withpossible-or-confirmed-coronavirus-covid-19-infection-who-do-not-live-with-theperson/guidance-for-contacts-of-people-with-possible-or-confirmed-coronavirus-covid-19- infection-who-do-not-live-with-the-person