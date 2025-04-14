Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Tale of two cities’ art exhibition launched in Tangier

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2025

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, officially opened the art exhibition A Tale of Two Cities in a video presentation at Gallery Kent in Tangier. The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the JM Memorial Foundation on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, received a positive response and strong attendance.

The exhibition showcases the work of seven local artists Aaron Soleci, Ambrose Avellano, Jane Langdon, Karl Ullger, Leslie Gaduzo, Mark Montovio, and Monica Popham, most of whom travelled to Tangier for the occasion. The display includes paintings, sculptures, and fashion creations, with Ms Langdon’s designs modelled during the launch.

The initiative is part of the Gibraltar Tangier exchange and aims to deepen cultural ties between Gibraltar and Morocco, offering a platform for artistic promotion and cross-border networking. The exhibition presents a wide range of contemporary artistic expressions and highlights the creative voices of the participating artists.

During the event, Aziza Laraki of Gallery Kent presented an artwork by Tetouan artist Atelier Jaamati to Gibraltar Cultural Services, as a symbolic gesture of the ongoing collaboration between the two cities in the cultural sphere.

Attendees included Princess Lalla Malika of Morocco and other dignitaries from the business, tourism and arts sectors, as well as Gibraltarians in Tangier for business or charitable work.

Mr Santos said: “This exchange with Morocco is a perfect platform for our local artists to showcase their talent and make valuable contacts. As Minister for Culture this is exactly the type of opportunity I want to ensure our creatives have access to.”

“My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services, the JM Memorial Foundation and Gallery Kent for organising and facilitating this event.”

The organisers have invited Gibraltarians in Tangier between April 11 and May 10 to visit Gallery Kent and support the local artists.

Most Read

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Chief Minister Bossano and the UK

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Local News

Additional bus trial for Route 2 this weekend

Fri 11th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

14th April 2025

Local News
Orfila continues engagement with Tenants’ Associations

14th April 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Tourist Board attends Seatrade Cruise Global 2025

14th April 2025

Local News
St Bernard’s Lower Primary champions healthy living through project-based learning

14th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025