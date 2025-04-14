‘Tale of two cities’ art exhibition launched in Tangier

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, officially opened the art exhibition A Tale of Two Cities in a video presentation at Gallery Kent in Tangier. The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the JM Memorial Foundation on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, received a positive response and strong attendance.

The exhibition showcases the work of seven local artists Aaron Soleci, Ambrose Avellano, Jane Langdon, Karl Ullger, Leslie Gaduzo, Mark Montovio, and Monica Popham, most of whom travelled to Tangier for the occasion. The display includes paintings, sculptures, and fashion creations, with Ms Langdon’s designs modelled during the launch.

The initiative is part of the Gibraltar Tangier exchange and aims to deepen cultural ties between Gibraltar and Morocco, offering a platform for artistic promotion and cross-border networking. The exhibition presents a wide range of contemporary artistic expressions and highlights the creative voices of the participating artists.

During the event, Aziza Laraki of Gallery Kent presented an artwork by Tetouan artist Atelier Jaamati to Gibraltar Cultural Services, as a symbolic gesture of the ongoing collaboration between the two cities in the cultural sphere.

Attendees included Princess Lalla Malika of Morocco and other dignitaries from the business, tourism and arts sectors, as well as Gibraltarians in Tangier for business or charitable work.

Mr Santos said: “This exchange with Morocco is a perfect platform for our local artists to showcase their talent and make valuable contacts. As Minister for Culture this is exactly the type of opportunity I want to ensure our creatives have access to.”

“My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services, the JM Memorial Foundation and Gallery Kent for organising and facilitating this event.”

The organisers have invited Gibraltarians in Tangier between April 11 and May 10 to visit Gallery Kent and support the local artists.