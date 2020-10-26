Talks on UK/EU deal continue but ‘time is very short’
By Brian Reyes and agencies Post-Brexit trade talks are continuing in London this week as Downing Street warned “time is very short” to bridge the “significant” gaps between the UK and European Union sides. The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has delayed his return to Brussels and is expected to remain in the UK until...
